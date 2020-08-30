Final lockdown evokes a mixed response in the Nilgiris

Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: The final Sunday lockdown,before the announcement by the Tamilnadu government ,lifting most of the restrictions including the weekly lockdowns, evoked mixed reactions in the Nilgiris.

Though most of the commercial establishments remained closed, taxies,autorickshaws etc were off the roads and majority of the people remained indoors,a few private vehicles plied as usual and hawkers of items like chicken and fish were seen particularly in rural areas.

It was attributed to the preparations for the Onam celebrations on Monday.

In Ooty and surroundings,wet weather also played a role in preventing people from venturing out.

Police were out in strength to ensure that the lockdown rules were not flouted.