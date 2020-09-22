Fined for using banned plastic items

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: In a crackdown on the use of banned plastic items and related offences,in various parts of the Nilgiris,a fine of Rupees 32,950 was collected,according to the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya. Pointing out that banned plastics weighing over ten kilograms were seized,she said in a statement issued here on Tuesday that,in a bid to check violations and prevent offences like dumping of waste in public areas and sale of banned water and soft drink bottles ,a mass campaign was organised by the authorities in four zones comprising, Ooty,Coonoor, Gudalur and Nelliyalam municipalities,11 town panchayats and 4 panchayat unions.

The objective was to enhance awareness about such offences.

Ms Divya appealed to the local people and tourists to help protect the environment. She added that they should use only the water ATMs installed at convenient places.