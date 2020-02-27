Fire at Vellalore dumping yard in Coimbatore, people protesting on the street

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Fire broke at Vellalore dumping yard, early Thursday morning, forcing the people living in the vicinity to come to the street and protest against the Corporation Authorities for their apathy to solve the long pending issue.

The residents near the yard woke up by inhaling smoke, which also created a thick cover to the nearby areas and houses.

On information fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the spot and taking efforts to extinguish the fire, which is spreading all over the yard, police said.

Blaming the corporation officials for not not taking any steps to shift the venue, to prevent the fire particularly during hot season, which lead to healthhazards, like cough and asthma especially among the children, the residents are staging protest near the 650-acre yard where more than 10 lakh ton cubic metre of solid waste is accumulated.

Top corporation officials have rushed to the spot.

A similar fire had broke out in March last, which lasted for nearly three days and the corporation had sought the help of Air Force Station to douse it with the help of chopper.