Fire officer held for accepting bribe in return for no-objection certificate

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A District Fire Officer here has been arrested for accepting rs.40,000 as bribe to show an official favour.

According to police, 52-year old Balarubramaniam had sought Rs. 50,000 from a person in Avarampalyam in the city to issue a no-objection certificate to set up a petrol bunk in the area.

After agreeing to pay Rs.40,000, the person informed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) office, who laid a trap to nab the DFO.

Accordingly, the person was asked to give chemical-laced currency notes at DFO’s office last night. As the officer was accepting money, DVAC sleuths caught him red handed.