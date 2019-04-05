  • Download mobile app
05 Apr 2019, Edition - 1361, Friday
Coimbatore

FIRs against Stalin for making corruption charges against Minister Velumani

Covai Post Network

April 5, 2019

Coimbatore : Cases were registered against DMK President, M K Stalin for making corruption charges against Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani during his election campaign in the district.

As part of his election campaign seeking votes for DMK Pollachi candidate, Shanmugasundaram, yesterday, Stalin had accused Velumani of indulging in corruption and awarding contracts to his brother and friends and taking commission.

Stalin also alleged that the local body elections were not not being conducted by the ruling party, particularly Velumani, so that he could amass wealth by awarding contracts to his kin and take commission.

Acting upon this, Ramachandran, an AIADMK lawyer, lodged complaints against Stalin in Thondamuthur and Kuniamuthur police stations late last night, based on which FIRs were registered.

The complaint said that Stalin was making false charges and dragging Velumani deliberately to tarnish his image.

Velumani represents Thondamuthur constituency in the State assembly, which comes under Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency.

