First aid centre at SIDCO Industrial Estate opened

A first aid centre was opened at the SIDCO Industrial Estate in the city for employees of member and non-member units. Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Manufacturers Association (COSIEMA), Tamil Nadu Small Industries Corporation (TANSIDCO) and Karpagam Medical College will jointly run the centre from 9:30 am to 5 pm on all working days.
All employees of member and non-member units in and around the estate could avail of the centre’s facilities free of cost, COSIEMA President S Surulirajan said in a statement. TANSIDCO had provided the infrastructure and COSIMEA all the equipment and medicines, while the medical college would ensure services of doctors, he added.
