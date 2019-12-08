First edition of Gastrohepcon – 2019 held in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : In order to bring together the experts in the field of liver failure and cancers in digestive tract, a conference was held at Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH) here today.

The conference GastroHepcon has been conceptualised to bring together the experts to update the advancements and deliberate the challenges in the field to benefit the physician community at large.

The conference was attended by a large number of experts in the field from all over the country and more than 200 delegates from the state and neighbouring states attended.

The organising team had taken care to emphasise on common day to day challenges faced by the physicians and the ways and means to solve them through interactive panel discussions.

Also featured were the recent advances in the field of endoscopic therapy of difficult heptobiliary-pancreatic conditions, intervention radiological management of life threatening bleeding from the gastrointestinal tract and the recent advances in curative surgeries for cancers of the liver and digestive system.

The highlight of the meeting was the sessions on state of the art management options for acute liver failure and the role and status of liver transplantation as of today.