First hotel wholly run by transgenders opened in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A restaurant wholly run by transgenders was opened today in the city, claimed to be the first in Tamil Nadu run by third gender.

‘Kovai Trans Kitchen’, in Chintamani area, is run by 10 transgenders and depending on the success another outlet will be opened in six

months, the Coimbatore District Transgenders Association President, Sangeetha said at the inauguration.

This hotel is just like any other hotels, but the aim is to uplift the livelihood of the transgenders, she said.

Stating that training for preparing food

and other hospitalities were given by Bishop Appasamy College, Sangeetha said that Swasthi, CSI and the College helped in establishing the hotel.