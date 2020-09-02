  • Download mobile app
02 Sep 2020, Edition - 1877, Wednesday
E-Box Colleges
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • More special trains being planned, says railway ministry
  • Pakistan round-up: No Indian lawyer for Jadhav, Saeed’s aides convicted & more
  • Delhi HC holds physical courts after 5-month gap with mixed response from lawyers
  • GST shortfall: Centre gives 2 options to compensate states
  • East Delhi Municipal Corporation proposes termination of Tahir Hussain’s membership
  • PM Narendra Modi addresses ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Defence Industry Outreach Webinar’ through video conference.
  • No proof of Covid-19 relapse in recovered patients: Experts
  • Covid-19: Antibodies found in 27.7% of people in Punjab’s containment zones
  • 29,000-30,000 died due to ‘trespassing, untoward incidents’ in 3 years: Railways
Travel

Coimbatore

First hotel wholly run by transgenders opened in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

September 2, 2020

Coimbatore : A restaurant wholly run by transgenders was opened today in the city, claimed to be the first in Tamil Nadu run by third gender.

‘Kovai Trans Kitchen’, in Chintamani area, is run by 10 transgenders and depending on the success another outlet will be opened in six
months, the Coimbatore District Transgenders Association President, Sangeetha said at the inauguration.

This hotel is just like any other hotels, but the aim is to uplift the livelihood of the transgenders, she said.

Stating that training for preparing food
and other hospitalities were given by Bishop Appasamy College, Sangeetha said that Swasthi, CSI and the College helped in establishing the hotel.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿