First parcel cargo express train flagged off from Coimbatore to Delhi

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Salem Division of Southern Railway today flagged off the First parcel cargo express train from here to Patel Nagar, Delhi.

The train will originate from Coimbatore North every Saturday at 10 AM, with the intermediate stoppages at Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Renigunta and Nagpur and will reach Patel Nagar at every Monday night.

On return direction the train will depart at 6 Am on Wednesday and will reach 8.30 PM Friday at Coimbatore North.

Parcel loading which is a dormant area has been revived by Salem Division with its intensive marketing drive and yielded result by awarding the tender of this Executive Parcel train for next Six years.

All the loading personnel were permitted inside the Railway premises only after screening them with handheld infrared thermometres to ensure that no person with high temperature is allowed.

Also, Social distancing has been strictly maintained among the loading personnel,

who have been supplied masks and hand sanitizers, thus fulfilling all safety norms and helping the nation fight Covid-19.

While Senior Divisional commercial manager , E Harikrishnan and his team personally monitored the loading activities. Divisional Railway

manager U Subba Rao appreciated the efforts of Commercial team .

The railways is providing 24×7 service in moving essential commodities to all over nation through exclusive Parcel vans and a similar type of Train services between Coimbatore to Rajkot every week.