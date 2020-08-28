First parcel cargo express train from Coimbatore to Patel Nagar tomorrow

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Salem Division of Southern Railway is introducing a Parcel Cargo Express Train service from Coimbatore North Station tomorrow.

As a new initiative, the first train will leave Coimbatore North every Saturday at 10 AM, with intermediate stoppages at Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Renigunta and Nagpur and reach Patel Nagar on Monday night.

On return direction the train will depart on Wednesday at 6 AM and will reach 8.30 PM Friday at Coimbatore north.

The, Divisional Railway Manager and other officers will present at Coimbatore North for the inauguration.