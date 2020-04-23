Five fresh cases in Salem, one in Tirupur

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: With five more positive cases reported, the number of Covid-19 patients in Salem increased to 29 today.

Similarly there was one fresh cases in Tirupur, taking thennumber to 110, official sources said.

There is no no fresh case repoirted in Coimbatore,Erode and Nilgiris for the second consecutive day.

Coimbatore has 134 positive Covid-19 patients, Tirupur 110, Erode 70-, Salem 29 and Nilgiris nine as on today, official sources said.

As far as discharge, a total of 133 patients were discharged including 27 today, they said.

Five persons, one man and four women, were discharged from the ESI Hospital after they were fully recovered in the morning.

DRO Rama Duraimurugan, along with hospital Dean, Dr Nirmala, sent them off by giving fruit baskets.

The incident of Covid-19 is decreasing in and around Coimbatore for the last couple of days and more patients will be discharged soon,

Nirmala said.

However, the people should be careful and obey the sec 144 and maintain social distancing to prevent the spread, she said.