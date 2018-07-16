Five held for possessing wild boar meat, fined

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: Forest Department officials detained five persons for possessing wild boar meat. They were later let off with a fine of Rs. 5000 each.

Acting on a tip off that a gang of five was in possession of wild boar meat, officials led by Sirumugai Forest Range Officer E.N. Manoharan nabbed the gang and seized 5 kilos of wild boar meat from them. The five were identified as R. Rangasamy (60), C. Vadivel (32), C. Prakash (38), N. Muthukumar (32) and N. Krishnan (54).

During interrogation, the five admitted that they had taken the meat from a dead boar which they found near Vellikuppampalayam region.