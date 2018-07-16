16 Jul 2018, Edition - 1098, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
- NHRC issues notice to Maharashtra govt over suicide by almost 700 farmers in the state
- Terrorists opened fire upon a police post guarding the house of NC leader at Murran Pulwama, 1 cop martyred, 2 guards injured
- Major Aditya Case: J&K authorities refuse to quash FIR, wants all states involved
- Petrol becomes cheaper by 11 Paise, Diesel by 14
- NIA Court sends Asiya Andrabi and two others for 30 days judicial custody
- Even doing ‘Puja’ has become difficult here, says PM Modi in Midnapore
- J&K: Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara as 1 terrorist was gunned down while 2 army men were injured in the firing
- Income tax raids at SPK Company and Expressway Private Limited in Chennai as major tax evasion is being suspected
- Bombay HC is set to begin hearing on Col Purohit’s discharge plea in the 2008 Malegaon blast
- SC refuses to stay Centre’s notification introducing pictorial representation on tobacco-related packets
Five held for possessing wild boar meat, fined
Covai Post Network
July 16, 2018
COIMBATORE: Forest Department officials detained five persons for possessing wild boar meat. They were later let off with a fine of Rs. 5000 each.
Acting on a tip off that a gang of five was in possession of wild boar meat, officials led by Sirumugai Forest Range Officer E.N. Manoharan nabbed the gang and seized 5 kilos of wild boar meat from them. The five were identified as R. Rangasamy (60), C. Vadivel (32), C. Prakash (38), N. Muthukumar (32) and N. Krishnan (54).
During interrogation, the five admitted that they had taken the meat from a dead boar which they found near Vellikuppampalayam region.