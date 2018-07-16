Five injured in road mishap near Avinashi

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore: Five persons were injured severely in a road mishap on the Salem-Kochi National Highway near Thekkalur in the hours of Monday.

A mini truck heading towards Coimbatore with construction equipment from Tirupur overturned due to overweight near Avinashi on Salem-Kochi National Highway Road on Monday morning.

This caused a traffic block and vehicles, including cars and a bus, collided, leaving five people injured. Avinashi police rushed to the spot and cleared the way to ease traffic flow. The injured were admitted to the Avinashi Government Hospital.