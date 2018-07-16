16 Jul 2018, Edition - 1098, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
- NHRC issues notice to Maharashtra govt over suicide by almost 700 farmers in the state
- Terrorists opened fire upon a police post guarding the house of NC leader at Murran Pulwama, 1 cop martyred, 2 guards injured
- Major Aditya Case: J&K authorities refuse to quash FIR, wants all states involved
- Petrol becomes cheaper by 11 Paise, Diesel by 14
- NIA Court sends Asiya Andrabi and two others for 30 days judicial custody
- Even doing ‘Puja’ has become difficult here, says PM Modi in Midnapore
- J&K: Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara as 1 terrorist was gunned down while 2 army men were injured in the firing
- Income tax raids at SPK Company and Expressway Private Limited in Chennai as major tax evasion is being suspected
- Bombay HC is set to begin hearing on Col Purohit’s discharge plea in the 2008 Malegaon blast
- SC refuses to stay Centre’s notification introducing pictorial representation on tobacco-related packets
Five injured in road mishap near Avinashi
Covai Post Network
July 16, 2018
Image credit : Illustrative image
Coimbatore: Five persons were injured severely in a road mishap on the Salem-Kochi National Highway near Thekkalur in the hours of Monday.
A mini truck heading towards Coimbatore with construction equipment from Tirupur overturned due to overweight near Avinashi on Salem-Kochi National Highway Road on Monday morning.
This caused a traffic block and vehicles, including cars and a bus, collided, leaving five people injured. Avinashi police rushed to the spot and cleared the way to ease traffic flow. The injured were admitted to the Avinashi Government Hospital.