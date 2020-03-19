  • Download mobile app
19 Mar 2020, Edition - 1710, Thursday
  • Section 144 has been imposed till March 24 in Karnataka’s Davangere.
  • RBI initiates work from home till March 31st for Central office staff in Mumbai.
  • China hits a Coronavirus milestone: No new local infections
Coimbatore

Five students killed in car-lorry collision in Coimbatore.

Covai Post Network

March 19, 2020

Coimbatore : Five para-medical students were killed, when the car in which they were travelling rammed on a cement laden lorry from behind near Avanshi in Tirupur district, some 40 kms from here in the early hours of Thursday.

Seven students of a Paramedical institute in Salem, started their trip to Nilgiris district, following holiday declared to their institute, due to Coronavirus threat, around 3 AM.

The vehicle suddenly dashed behind the lorry coming to Coimbatore from Andhrar Pradesh around 6 AM, killing the five including the man behind the wheel, on the spot at Pazhankarai on Highway, police said.

Two students with serious injuries are admitted to the hospital, they said.

Further investigations on.

