Five tonnes of tobacco products worth rs.22 lakh seized

Salem : Police on Friday seized five tonnes of banned tobacco products, such as gutka and pan masala, worth Rs.22 lakh from a lorry near Mecheri, some 35 kms from here.

The seisure was made during routine vehicle check and the tobacco products were found in a lorry coming from Bengaluru, police said.

The driver,Shivakumar managed to escape after abandoning the lorry, they said.