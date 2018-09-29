  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
29 Sep 2018, Edition - 1173, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • ‘Many dead’ in Indonesia quake-tsunami, reports AFP
  • Something big has happened’: Home minister Rajnath Singh hints at strikes in Pakistan
  • Idli, dosa will outlast pizza, burgers: Vice President Naidu
  • Woman befriends politician on social media, cheats him of Rs 9 lakhs
  • Railways alerts RPF over Rohingya exodus to Kerala
Travel

Coimbatore

Five tonnes of tobacco products worth rs.22 lakh seized

Covai Post Network

September 29, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Salem : Police on Friday seized five tonnes of banned tobacco products, such as gutka and pan masala, worth Rs.22 lakh from a lorry near Mecheri, some 35 kms from here.

The seisure was made during routine vehicle check and the tobacco products were found in a lorry coming from Bengaluru, police said.

The driver,Shivakumar managed to escape after abandoning the lorry, they said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿