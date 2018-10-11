Five tribals killed in Valparai as vehicle falls into gorge

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Five tribals, including a woman, were killed and 12 injured, when the van carrying them capsized and fell into a 50-ft gorge at Kadamparai in Vaparai in the district around midnight on Wednesday.

While one person died on the spot, four died on way to Government Hospital Pollachi and were identified as Selvi, Vellaiyan, Mallappan, Raman and Thannasi. Their bodies were kept at Pollachi Government hospital.

Of the 12 injured, three were admitted to the government hospital here and the rest were being treated in Pollachi Government Hospital.

One person escaped unhurt.

All the 18 passengers belonged to the Mavadappu tribal settlement and had gone to the weekly market in Kottur and were returning when the mishap occurred at 9th Bend EB Road, police said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the driver also the van owner, who also sustained minor injuries, did not have a licence and drove the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner right from Pollachi.

Officials from police and fire and rescue department and ambulance rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers.