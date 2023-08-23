Flipkart Announces the Launch of ‘SPOYL’ – A new app-in-app fashion destination for Gen Z

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore – August 22, 2023: Flipkart, the fashion destination for millions of shoppers across India has launched ‘SPOYL’, a new app-in-app fashion destination specifically curated for Gen Z (those born between 1997 and 2012) shoppers. With a focus on value and trend-setting styles, over 40,000 products, including categories such as western wear, accessories and footwear targeting this audience and their aesthetic, will be made available through a brand new on-app interface. SPOYL aims to revolutionize the way individuals express their personal style, offering a diverse collection of designs that embrace both style and individuality.

India has the third-largest online shopper base globally, today. According to a report by Bain & Co, one in three online shoppers is Gen Z and these shoppers mostly purchase fashion as the first category online, at entry price points. A recent report by McKinsey states Gen Z loves expressive clothes, wants to stand out rather than fit in, and has an ever-changing style..

Today, over 25% of Flipkart Fashion’s customer base comprises Gen Z and there is tremendous untapped potential in this segment. Gen Z is known to be an internet-first generation, andare greatly influenced by a variety of factors when it comes to their fashion choices – such as global fashion phenomena, OTT content, their favorite international popstars and pop culture events. That being said, this generation is also very value conscious, which plays a key role in their decision-making. Technology and experience are other key factors that shape the Gen Z shopping experience. By remaining customer-first, Flipkart has taken all this into consideration to launch ‘SPOYL’, an on-app differentiated experience curated for Gen Z.

The shopping experience for India’s youngest fashion shoppers will be accompanied by stunning visuals and a first-of-its-kind unisex product navigation that enables gender-agnostic browsing for styles – which is something that this generation cares about deeply. SPOYL aims to revolutionize the way individuals express their personal style, offering a diverse collection of designs that embrace both style and individuality. Courtesy affordable smartphone technology, India’s Gen Z population across markets may have the same preferences in content consumption, entertainment and fashion too – but what sets those in bigger metros apart from the rest is access. Flipkart aims to bridge this gap with its deep customer understanding and reach as it continues to democratize fashion for millions across India, including this next generation of fashion shoppers. With ‘SPOYL’, unique styles addressing current Gen Z fashion needs will be made available to every shopper, such as gender-neutral apparel, Korean-inspired designs and trendy college wear, to name a few.

Supporting the ‘Make in India’ initiative remains a priority for India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace and SPOYL is an endeavor by Flipkart in this regard. By leveraging the best in-house technology, Flipkart will enable sellers from across India to benefit from the untapped potential in this Gen Z fashion segment and this includes ‘trendspotting’, facilitating designing and curating insight-led dashboards for sellers.

Speaking about the launch, Sandeep Karwa, Vice President – Flipkart Fashion, said, “Our mission with ‘SPOYL’ is to address the growing needs of Gen Z who embrace their inner confidence and express their authentic selves through their style. This is also a generation that sets out to break stereotypes on a daily basis, without judgment. We believe that every person deserves to feel empowered and stylish, and this new launch aims to deliver just that. By using technology that helps us stay ahead of the curve, we will ensure that every single Gen Z shopper has access to choices that suit them best. At Flipkart, we understand that value fashion doesn’t mean compromising on quality and ethical production practices. By encouraging our seller ecosystem to use on-spot trend inputs and incorporating advanced planning, we strive to make available the most stylish garments, made possible by technology and data insights.”