Flood alert to those on the banks of Cauvery in Salem and Bhavani in Coimbatore

Coimbatore : A flood alert has been sounded to the people living on the banks of Cauvery from Mettur to Edapadi in Salem district in Tamil Nadu, following the release of one lakh cusecs of water from Karnataka.

The residents living on the banks of Cauvery river have been asked to move to safer places and also to protect their belonging, as the river is expected to be in spate due to heavy inflow from the neighbouring state of Karnataka, Salem district collector, Rohini said in the alert.

There is also the possibility of water from Hogenakkal, which is also receiving copious water, entering Cauvery river and people in the low lying areas are advised to move to safety, she said.

In case of emergency, people can contact phone number 1077, the alert said. The capacity of Mettur dam stood at 83.2 feet today, official sources said.

Similarly, the flood alert is in force for the last six days for those living on the banks of Bhavani river near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district, due to release of nearly 7000 cuses of water from Pilloor Dam.

The people, particularly in Odanthurai, Sirumugai and Nellithurai have been asked to be alert, as the river could be in spate any time, as the dam level touched 102 feet as against the capacity of 120 feet, they said.