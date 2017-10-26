Four arrested for looting Rs.13.39 lakh worth mobile phones in Ooty

Four youths were arrested on charges of looting Rs 13.39 lakh worth mobile phones after breaking open a popular mobile shop in Ooty, some 10 days ago.

All the arrested were from Motihari in Bihar and search was on for another three persons involved in this loot, police said.

The shutters of the shop was found broke open, in a particular manner, on the morning of Oct 15 and cell phones worth Rs.13.39 lakh missing from it.

As police record showed that one Imtiaz Alam was expert in breaking shutters and stealing things, police caught him and he said to have confessed to the crime, they said.

Based on his information, Rizwan Diwan, Ajaykumar Choudhary and Gobind,were arrested and part of the loot was also recovered.

Three of the accomplices were in a village on Nepal border and reportedly had the remaining mobile phones and a team will go soon to nab them, police said.