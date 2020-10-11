Four arrested on charges of IPL betting in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Four persons were arrested on charges of involved in betting in the ongoing IPL cricket matches in UAE.

Based on a specific information police raided a building in Alandurai on and found four persons indulged in betting, while the match between Kolkatta Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab was going on last night.

Police arrested Suresh, Vijayakumar, Eswaran and Azhageswaran, all hailing from the area. They were later released on bail.

Police seized Rs.3,200 cash and their mobile phones.