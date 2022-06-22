Four Coimbatore based companies win “MSME Honours 2022”

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tally Solutions, a pioneer in the software products industry, today, announced the winners of the second edition of ‘MSME Honours’ for the South Zone. Four companies from Coimbatore including A1 chips Pvt. Ltd., Saigram Ayurveda Hospital and Research Institute, SSVM World School and FASCO triumphed amongst 2000 global nominations.

Tally MSME Honours is an initiative launched by Tally Solutions to celebrate the diversity and unrelenting contribution of MSMEs through their best practices at the grassroot level right up to the national economic level. These honours are given out once a year on the occasion of International MSME day and are applicable to all types of businesses with a turnover less than 250 crores and a valid GSTIN.

Vignesh R of A1 chips Pvt. Ltd. was honoured in the ‘Business Maestro’ category for transforming a small-scale chips and savoury store business into a chain of over 39 exclusive stores across Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Palakkad and Pollachi. With a state-of-the-art production facility, A1 Chips has an impressive range of over 200 varieties of chips, premium sweets, savouries, and exquisite chocolates made of finest cocoa. K Raveendran of Saigram Ayurvedha Hospital and Research Institute was honoured in the ‘ Champion of Cause’ category for providing medical support to over 10,000 people belonging to rural and tribal backgrounds, school going children and girl child between age 9 – 19 in a holistic Ayurvedic method.

Dr. Manimekalai Mohan from SSVM World School and Bhanupriya T from FASCO won in the ‘WonderWoman’ category. Dr. Manimekalai is a visionary and reformer who has dedicated her life to education and philanthropy. She has founded six campuses in the Coimbatore district, where she is an outspoken proponent of modern education perspectives while combining Indian values. Bhanupriya T of FASCO played a very critical role in transforming business opportunities of her husband’s company. With her expertise and contribution, the business managed to diversify from a precision products company into an automation unit.

In its second editions, Tally MSME Honours, in association with DBS (Development Bank of Singapore Limited) and regional trade associations recognized four MSMEs in Coimbatore and 98 MSMEs across India. All the winners were felicitated in Bangalore. Celebrated across four zones (East, West, North and South) of the country, the honours were given across five categories:

· WonderWoman: To honour women entrepreneurs who have braved the odds, built a successful business and are a role model for the business community

· Business Maestro: The veterans of the industry are the motivational pillars for young entrepreneurs. This is to honours those businesses who have withstood the test of time and continue to grow

· NextGen Icon: Start-ups are like young leaders who provide a fast-paced solution to traditional business practitioners. This is to honour the start-ups that have identified a market gap and have introduced innovative solutions

· Digital Transformer: To honour the businesses that are agile and use modern technology to achieve better results

· Champion of Cause: This is to honour those businesses that have contributed towards a better purpose for global wellbeing