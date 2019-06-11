Four-day kitchen equipment expo in Madurai from Aug 12

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The four-day international food and kitchen equipment expo, beginning in Madurai from August 12, will have on display many new products meant for the food processing sector and a platform to meet international buyers .

Organised by Tamil Nadu Chamber Foundation, the ‘Vibrant Tamil Nadu Expo’ will have nearly 200 stalls of leading manufacturers of kitchen equipment in which importers from 20 countries are participating, event chairman K Thirupathirajan told reporters on Tuesday.

The foundation conducted a similar exhibition last year, where business worth Rs172 crore was transacted and this year it was expected to double as the buyers from Sri Lanka, Malaysia, EU, the US and Canada were keen to buy the products, he said.

Businessmen into agricultural products and food storage business would find new ways to export their products.

In view of the success of the last edition, the foundation planned to make this an annual event and focus on textile, construction materials and furniture sectors, Thirupatirajan added.