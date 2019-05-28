  • Download mobile app
28 May 2019
Coimbatore

Four murder suspects surrender in Coimbatore court

Covai Post Network

May 28, 2019

Coimbatore : Four persons, who were wanted in connection with the murder of a 26-year old youth, reportedly for shifting his party loyalty, on Tuesday surrendered in a court here and were remanded in custody till June 11.

Santhosh, an astrologer, and a resident of Kumarasamy Colony near Thadagam on the outskirts, was knived to death by a six-member gang, in front of his mother yesterday, while going on two wheeler, police said.

The reason was that Santhosh, a worker of a fringe outfit, had joined BJP, police said,

As the manhunt was on, four persons, Ramesh, Vijayakumar, Madhu and Karnaprasad surrendered in front the judicial magistrate court this morning.

Magistrate KR Kannan remanded them in judicial custody till June 11.

