Four youths killed as their car rams to roadside tree in Coimbatore

Coimbatore: Four youths were killed when the car in which they were travelling in rammed against a roadside tree on Thadagam-Anaikatti Road on the outskirts in the early hours of Friday.

The youths, all in the age group of 23 years, were returning home after attending a birth day party Thursday night, when the mishap occured at Kalaiyanur at 3.30 Am, police said.

The dead have been identified as S Indresh, R Karthik Raju, V Mohan Hari, and N Manikandan, they said.

Another youth, Prajesh with serious injuries is admitted to the government hospital here.

Indresh, who was reportedly driving the vehicle in a rash manner, lost control and rammed against the tree, leading to the sport death of

four, they said.

Some lorry drivers who noticed the mishap informed the police, who rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent them for postmortem.

Further investigations on, the said.