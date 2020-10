Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Local Administration minister, S P Velumani today issued free land patta to 136 beneficiaries worth Rs.1.94 crore in Vedapatti.

The Coimbatore district topped in issuing free pattas in the State, an official release said.

Velumani also distributed six Amma Scooters and Rs.15 lakh to 35 Women SHGs at a function.