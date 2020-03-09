Free medical camp to diagnose breast, uterus related diseases conducted

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Mar 9 On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Isha Arogya Alai’, conducted a free medical camp, for women to diagnose breast and uterus related diseases, yesterday.

The Camp was held at the Isha Rural Clinic in Muttuthuvayol in collaboration with Sri Ramakrishna Hospital’s Cancer Treatment and Research Centre. Several women in the age group of 20 to 75 years participated in the camp and free primary medical diagnosis were made and consultation given to

them.

Isha Arogya Alai is conducting free medical camp like this every month.