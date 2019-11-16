  • Download mobile app
16 Nov 2019, Edition - 1586, Saturday
Textile ERP
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • SC orders are not to be played with, angry judge tells govt
  • No chances of mid-term elections, says NCP supremo Sharad Pawar ; set to meet Sonia Gandhi tomorrow.
  • Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was caught in paper leak in class 10, claims TDP leader Lokesh Nara
Travel

Coimbatore

Frequent cancellation of NMR disappoints seasonal tourists,

Covai Post Network

November 16, 2019

Coimbatore : The festive seasonal tourists were a disappointed lot following frequent cancellation of Nilgiris Mountain Rail (NMR) to Udhagamandalam, even as the train was cancelled Saturday due to landslide

The services were cancelled more than five times in a two to three day interval, following landslides due to heavy rain in Nilgiris District for the last two months.

With availability of minimum of nearly 200 seats, the tourists, particularly foreigners and newly married couples, were booking in advance for a journey in this heritage train. However, they were disappointed due to the sudden cancellation of the trains citing landslides, the recent being for two days from November 12.

After two days gap, the toy train was again cancelled Saturday, following landslides between Aderley and Hillgrove railway stations, due to heavy rains in the area, Friday, Railway sources said.

The restoration works have already started and trains are expected to resume service Sunday if the areas are cleared by tonight.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿