Frequent cancellation of NMR disappoints seasonal tourists,

Coimbatore : The festive seasonal tourists were a disappointed lot following frequent cancellation of Nilgiris Mountain Rail (NMR) to Udhagamandalam, even as the train was cancelled Saturday due to landslide

The services were cancelled more than five times in a two to three day interval, following landslides due to heavy rain in Nilgiris District for the last two months.

With availability of minimum of nearly 200 seats, the tourists, particularly foreigners and newly married couples, were booking in advance for a journey in this heritage train. However, they were disappointed due to the sudden cancellation of the trains citing landslides, the recent being for two days from November 12.

After two days gap, the toy train was again cancelled Saturday, following landslides between Aderley and Hillgrove railway stations, due to heavy rains in the area, Friday, Railway sources said.

The restoration works have already started and trains are expected to resume service Sunday if the areas are cleared by tonight.