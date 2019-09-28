  • Download mobile app
28 Sep 2019
Coimbatore

Gandhiji’s mural painting unveiled at Railway station

Covai Post Network

September 28, 2019

Coimbatore : A mural of painting of Gandhiji was unveiled at platform 5/6 of City Railway Station, as part of Swachch Prasadhan.

The Additional Divisional Railway manager Salem A Annadurai inaugurated the 30 X 8 (240 sq. feet) painting sponsored by Rotary Club of Coimbatore Texcity, in compliance with National Green Tribunal directions.

A Plastic shredding machine was also inaugurated at platform No 1, donated by Coimbatore Rotary club of Manchester.

As part of Swachh prasadhan, intensive cleanliness activity has been carried at toilets and swachh pledge administered.

About 50 students from Renganathan engineering college participated in the drive. Annadurai distributed cloth bags and collected plastic carry bags from passengers, during the driver.

﻿