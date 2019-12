Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A six-member gang made an attempt to cut and smuggle out a full grown sandalwood tree near a temple in the city in the early hours of Friday.

According to police, the gang managed to axe and bring down the tree at a length of 10 feet near Aravan temple in Singanallur.

However, hearing the sound some neighbours woke up and rushed to the spot and the gang took to heels after noticing them, police said.

Further investigations are on.