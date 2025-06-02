  • Download mobile app
02 Jun 2025, Edition - 3611, Monday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • “If Edappadi Palaniswami permits, a thousand young members from the Virudhunagar district AIADMK are prepared to take up arms and engage in battle under my command.” – Former AIADMK Minister Rajendra Balaji
  • “India is ready to deal with any counter-attack by Pakistan” – Wing Commander Vyomika Singh
  • Central govt orders extension of CBI Director Praveen Sood’s tenure for another year
Travel

Coimbatore

GenS Life and Dowith Lit Present ‘Senior Spotlight’: Chennai’s First Curated Open Mic for Seniors

Covai Post Network

June 2, 2025

Share

After a fantastic response to its Mumbai debut event last month, GenS Life, a platform built for Seniors, by Seniors, in collaboration with arts and culture collective Dowith Lit, is bringing its celebrated event ‘Senior Spotlight: An Open Mic for the 55+’ to Chennai.

The city’s first-ever ticketed open mic event for individuals aged 55+, this unique showcase of creative expression is scheduled for Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Idam – The Art & Culture Space, Kodambakkam.
Building on the momentum of the first open mic, which saw seniors deliver entertaining performances across music, stand-up and storytelling, the Chennai edition promises to be an equally vibrant celebration of lived experiences, talent, and community. Set against the cultural backdrop of Chennai’s artistic hub, the event is designed to inspire and empower seniors to share their stories, forge meaningful connections, and rediscover the joy of collective expression.

“Senior Spotlight: An Open Mic for the 55+, is more than an event, it’s a movement. It’s about creating safe, inclusive spaces where seniors feel heard, celebrated, and connected,” said Meenakshi Menon, Founder, GenS Life. “Following the overwhelming success in Mumbai, we’re thrilled to bring this experience to Chennai and continue building a community where every senior has a voice.”

The collaboration between GenS Life and Dowith Lit, known for its innovative arts programming and grassroots engagement, underscores a shared mission: to foster community, combat social isolation, and spotlight the stories of India’s seniors: an audience of over 150 million strong.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025
Time: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Venue: Idam – The Art & Culture Space, 7, Viswanathapuram 2nd St, Viswanatha Puram, Kodambakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600024

Tickets: Available on BookMyShow, District, Dowith Lit website, and on-the-spot registration.Join us for an evening of soulful music, captivating poetry, laughter-filled stand-up, and heartfelt storytelling: by seniors, for seniors.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿