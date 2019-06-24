Girl child found dead in a well

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : In a tragic incident, a two and a half-year-old girl child, who was sleeping with her parents in her house, was found dead in an abandoned well near Annur early Monday.

The child, Amritha, was sleeping along with the parents–Kanagaraj and Kanchana– after having food with some guests last night in the house in a farm at Kariyagounderpudur, police said..

The mother, who woke up around 4 AM to answer nature's call was shocked to find the child missing from the bed and alerted the husband, both of whom carried out a search in the neighbourhood, but in vain.



Along with some guests the couple continued their search and found the child's body in an abandoned well, 500 metres from the house, police said.

They pulled the child up with a rope and rushed to a nearby private hospital where the doctors declared the child 'brought dead'.



Investigations are on to determine if the child fell accidentally into the well or was deliberately pushed down by some one, police added.