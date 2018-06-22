Girls secure first seven ranks for TNAU admissions

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Girl candidates secured the first seven ranks in the UG admissions for 13 courses in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), with Namakkal girl Aarthi S N topping the list with an aggregate of 200 out of 200 marks.

Srikarthika Palanisamy with 199.67 of Kodumudi in Erode and Meghana 199.5 secured second and third rank, respectively, TNAU Vice-Chancellor Dr K Ramasamy told reporters on the sidelines of releasing the rank list.

Male candidates Shahul Irfan of Marthandam (198.75 BCM Muslim) and Maniraj S of Namakkal (198.75 BC) secured eight and 10th ranks,respectively.

While 100 candidates secured 197 aggregate, 200 secured 195.75. 300-195, 400-194.50, 500-194, 1,000 candidates 192.75, 2,000-189 and 5,000-182.75.

Of the 32,621 applicants for various courses, 18,732 were females, he said. The admission process will begin on July 7 for sports, ex-servicemen and differently abled quotas, and the first phase of the counselling will be from July 9 to 13 and the second phase from July 23 to 27.

The admission will be online and the candidates can choose any course and college on sliding method, he said.

The courses will be commence on August one and the closure of admission will be on August 31, Ramasamy added.