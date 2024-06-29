Global Conclave on Plastics Recycling and Sustainability (GCPRS) from July 4 to 7

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore – The Global Conclave on Plastics Recycling and Sustainability (GCPRS), organized by the All India Plastic Manufacturers’ Association (AIPMA) and the Chemicals and Petrochemicals Association (CPMA), is set to take place from July 4 to 7, 2024, at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, Delhi. The Conclave will largely address the critical issues surrounding plastic use and the plastic recycling industry which is expected to reach $6.9 billion by 2033.

Several ministries, including Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals – Ministry of Chemicals and fertilizers, Government of India, Ministry of Environment, forest and climate changes, Government of India, Department of Commerce -Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India ,Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Govt of India ,Ministry of Micro, Small and medium enterprises, Government of India, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and various ministries of the Government of India have pledged their support for GCPRS, highlighting its significance in India’s sustainable development agenda.

GCPRS will convene experts from India and abroad to tackle pressing concerns in plastic waste management, recycling, and sustainability. The Conclave will also discuss the impact of the plastic on the environment, and innovative solutions that can lead to a more sustainable future.

The conclave comes at a pivotal time as India’s plastic recycling industry is poised to reach $6.9 billion by 2033, driven by robust government initiatives and a strong informal sector recycling rate of approximately 60%. Key topics of discussion will include innovative solutions to enhance sustainability, the environmental impact of plastics, and advancing recycling technologies. This is expected to translate into business opportunities in the recycling segment which will be highlighted through solutions provided by the exhibitors.

Mr. Arvind Mehta, Chairman of AIPMA’s Governing Council, along with Mr. Hiten Bheda, Chairman of GCPRS 2024, and Mr. Manish Dedhia, President of AIPMA,

emphasized the event’s focus on mitigating plastic waste through improved collection, segregation, and recycling practices. “The conclave will explore mechanical, chemical, and design innovations for recyclability, promoting resource efficiency and collaboration across the value chain,” they said.

“With India’s Zero Waste goal, GCPRS will highlight the innovative recycling technologies, sustainable alternatives such as Biodegradable and compostable plastics, and efficient waste management solutions. The event will serve as a platform for industry leaders, start-ups, and environmental experts to display their latest advancements and share insights on achieving sustainability in the plastics industry. The exhibition brings together a diverse group of stakeholders, including industry leaders, innovators, policy makers, and environmental experts. This provides an excellent opportunity for businesses to network, form collaborations, and gain insights into emerging industry trends,” said Mr. Arvind Mehta.

“In addition to the exhibition, the conclave will feature a CEO roundtable on July 4, to be addressed by global experts on the subject. On July 5 and 6, under the aegis of sustainability forum, various issues related to the ecosystem of plastic waste, recycling and sustainability will be discussed with the domain experts. The future of recycled plastics in industries like automobiles, electronics, and pharmaceuticals will find space in these discussions,” said Mr. Hiten Bheda

Mr. Arvind D. Mehta, who is also the Chairman of Arvind Mehta Technology and Entrepreneurship Centre (AMTEC) says, “We are creating highly skilled and talented professionals for India’s fast-growing plastic value chain including recycling”.

AMTEC was established to provide exceptional skilled manpower to the plastics manufacturing sector. The centre is engaged in rolling out skilling for recycling and sustainability.

Industry leaders said that the exhibition will attract plastic recyclers, machinery manufacturers, waste solution providers, recycle traders, bio-polymer and compostable producers, raw material suppliers, innovative start-ups, and experts in testing and standardization from across India. GCRPS underscores the Indian government’s commitment to sustainable practices and regulatory enforcement, paving the way for the adoption of ground-breaking technologies in various sectors.