14 Dec 2020, Edition - 1980, Monday
Gmail and YouTube services hit across the globe

Covai Post Network

December 14, 2020

Many users weren’t able to access Gmail and YouTube, Google’s two major services. Millions across the globe complained of this.

Several also said that Google Docs was down as well. “Google Docs encountered and error. Please try reloading this page, or coming back to it in a few minutes,” was the message users saw when they tried to access Docs. YouTube shows its error page with a monkey and stated ‘Something went wrong’ along with a search bar.

It was a similar story with Gmail as well as users were greeted with – ‘We’re sorry, but your account is temporarily unavailable’.

