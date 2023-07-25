Godrej Capital introduces unsecured Business Loans in 31 markets to empower MSMEs

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Godrej Capital, the financial services arm of the Godrej Group, announced the launch of unsecured business loans tailored specifically for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). Recognizing the pertinent challenges faced by these businesses, Godrej Capital aims to provide accessible financing options that address their unique needs of cash flow management by offering innovative and flexible repayment options.

The loan also provides several other benefits, including a fully digitized process, quick sanction and disbursal, longer tenure of up to 60 months, and an industry-first reward program on timely repayments

MSMEs are vital to India’s economic growth, contributing to job creation, innovation, and overall prosperity. However, these businesses often need help accessing timely and flexible financing solutions. Challenges such as lack of collateral and seasonal business cycles can hinder their growth and expansion plans. Godrej Capital is addressing this by providing flexible lending solutions that allow MSMEs to repay their loans in sync with their business cycles.

Godrej Capital will be offering business loans across Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Indore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Alwar, Aurangabad, Baroda, Coimbatore, Jalandhar, Jodhpur, Kanchipuram, Mangalore, Salem, Ludhiana, Mysore, Nagpur, Nashik, Rajkot, Udaipur, Vapi, Vijayawada, Rangareddy, Vishakhapatnam and Thane.

“We understand the challenges MSMEs face and their critical role in driving economic growth and are happy to expand our product offerings through unsecured business loans. We have expanded our geographic presence and now offer business loans in 31 key markets. We are committed to becoming a lender of choice for MSMEs by developing innovative, flexible products that complement the cashflows of a business owner,” said Manish Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Godrej Capital.

Godrej Capital recently launched a new digital platform, Nirmaan, to provide MSME owners with an all-inclusive opportunity to grow their businesses. The company has initially partnered with Amazon Global Selling, Onsurity, Zolvit, and MSMEx to help increase the potential market reach, simplify legal and compliance, enhance employee health and welfare, and provide business coaching for small businesses.

Since starting business operations in November 2020, Godrej Capital has built a balance sheet of INR 6500 crores across housing, SME, and MSME loans.