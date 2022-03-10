  • Download mobile app
10 Mar 2022, Edition - 2431, Thursday
Coimbatore

Going Green: Say Yes to Digital Indane LPG cylinder invoices in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

March 10, 2022

Coimbatore: Customers booking Indane LPG cylinders will be issued digital invoices with effect from March 10, 2022. This initiative will come to effect in Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Ranchi & Surat in the first phase. This initiative comes as part of IndianOil’s sustainable initiatives to go green and will help considerably reduce paper consumption.

Currently, Indane customers across India receive hard copy of their invoices upon refill delivery. Under the new initiative, customers can access their digital invoice through SMS sent on registered mobile number or on https://cx.indianoil.in However, delivery personnel will continue to take customer acknowledgement for cylinder receipt on the delivery slip, which will contain the amount payable.

Customers who desire a printed physical invoice may do so through the IndianOil One app or by contacting their Indane distributor to update their preference

