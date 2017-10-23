Gold bits worth Rs. 13 lakh seized at airport

Customs officials seized gold bits weighing 434.9 grams from a Sri Lankan national at the Coimbatore International Airport on October 20. The value of gold is said to be around Rs. 13 lakh.

According to sources, officials grew suspicious on the movement of Sathyaseelan (37) who arrived by a Sri Lankan Airways plane and on examination found the presence of the gold bits in his rectum.

As Sathyaseelan admitted that he had swallowed the gold, he was taken to a nearby private hospital. X-rays revealed the presence of foreign elements in the abdomen. He was given laxative for smooth egress of gold bits, a customs official said and added that Sathyaseelan was stable and recovering.