Gold bits worth Rs. 13 lakh seized at airport

Customs officials seized gold bits weighing 434.9 grams from a Sri Lankan national at the Coimbatore International Airport on October 20. The value of gold is said to be around Rs. 13 lakh.
According to sources, officials grew suspicious on the movement of Sathyaseelan (37) who arrived by a Sri Lankan Airways plane and on examination found the presence of the gold bits in his rectum.
As Sathyaseelan admitted that he had swallowed the gold, he was taken to a nearby private hospital. X-rays revealed the presence of foreign elements in the abdomen. He was given laxative for smooth egress of gold bits, a customs official said and added that Sathyaseelan was stable and recovering.
For the British, astronomy held the key to ‘the sovereignty of a rich and extensive empire’. The Madras Observatory offers little to the visitor’s eye. Stone slabs and bro...Read More
Sex intrigues everyone, whether it is a teenager who’s trying to figure out the world, catching blue films at late night or the seasoned man who is trying to better himself in be...Read More
Drum stick or horseradish tree is a tall slender plant grown for it greens, flowers and nutritious pods. It is a very commonly used vegetable in Indian household. The leaves are th...Read More