Government doctor dies while on duty in hospital premises

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : In a tragic incident a Government doctor today swooned and died due to massive cardiac arrest in the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital premises.

Forty two year old Palanisamy, a resident of Saibaba Colony in the city is working in the Government hospital and as usual was on morning rounds to check the in-patients.

Palanisamy suddenly swooned and fell on the ground. His colleagues immediately took him and admitted him to the ICU, where he was declared dead due to cardiac arrest, police said.