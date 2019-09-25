  • Download mobile app
25 Sep 2019
Coimbatore

Government doctor dies while on duty in hospital premises

Covai Post Network

September 25, 2019

Coimbatore : In a tragic incident a Government doctor today swooned and died due to massive cardiac arrest in the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital premises.

Forty two year old Palanisamy, a resident of Saibaba Colony in the city is working in the Government hospital and as usual was on morning rounds to check the in-patients.

Palanisamy suddenly swooned and fell on the ground. His colleagues immediately took him and admitted him to the ICU, where he was declared dead due to cardiac arrest, police said.

