01 Mar 2020, Edition - 1692, Sunday
Govt following Court directives in packaged drinking water units

Covai Post Network

February 29, 2020

Coimbatore : Municipal Administration minister, S P Velumani Saturday said that the government will follow the High Court order with regard to the indefinite strike by packaged and can drinking water units.

Replying to a specific question, Velumani said that the Court has directed the government to take action against illegal units and also drawing water illegally and the government will follow the directive.

Earlier, the minister distributed various devices and welfare measures worth rs.1.08 crore to 947 differently abled persons at function. 

The function was jointly organised by Indian Oil Corporation and Artificial Limb Manufacturing Association, in which 1,487 battery and motor operated wheelchairs, heading aids and artificial limbs. 

