Govt following path shown by MGR: Thambidurai

The AIADMK Government in Tamil Nadu is functioning on the right path shown by party founder and late Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran, Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M. Thambudurai said on Monday. “The Government’s has been performing well and following the ideals of MGR with the people’s support,” Thambidurai told reporters here.

On Two Leaves symbol, he said, “The symbol will definitely be allotted to the ruling faction as it has the support of majority of party MLAs and MPs.”