Govt should form panel to identify weak buildings: VCK chief

The death of eight state transport staff after their restroom roof collapsed early today in Nagapattinam district and the death of four people waiting in a bus shelter near Comibatore recently have called for Government intervention to ensure safety of buildings.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Tol Thirumavalavan today said the Government should form a committee to identify such ‘weak’ buildings and take measures to prevent such incidents. There are many such buildings on the verge of collapse across Tamil Nadu, he told mediapersons here.

The Government should give Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the families of those killed, he added. Thirumavalavan also wanted the Government to come out with a white paper on the dengue situation in the State as it had not been brought under control. The Government should spell out details about the number of deaths and those in hospitals and also the treatment being given.

The visit of medical team from Delhi was just for a formality, he said and the Centre should immediately allocate funds to tackle the problem. He was also praise for Kerala Government’s decision to issue certificates showing no caste to inter-caste couples and termed it a revolutionary step.

Thirumavalavan pointed out that Tamil Nadu was way ahead in having priests in temples outside the Brahmin community and the 206 people trained for this should be appointed immediately.About remarks of BJP leaders against the recent Tamil movie `Mersal’ which has remarks on Goods and Services Tax, he said they should question the Censor Board authorities who gave clearance.