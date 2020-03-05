Hair locks unlock confidence in cancer survivors

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Mar 5 : About 200 girl students of PSG College of Arts and Science here Thursday come forward to donate 8 inches of their hair for the noble cause of donating hair to the cancer survivors.

The Centre for Women Studies in the college and Naturals Salon & Spa, one of India’s international beauty salon joined together for the cause through an event – ‘Locks of Hope.’

Surviving cancer is a gift and a second chance at life but losing hair for a period of time cuts off the confidence in the survivors and for women, hair is the laurel wreath of their beauty.

Though there are synthetic wigs to wear, wigs made of natural hair can give them comfort and confidence to go out and face world like they did before.

“You all have come out of one of your comfort zones. That is courageous. When you do that continuously, miracles happen. By your decision today, there will be smiles brought in the faces of cancer survivors,.” Naturals Co-founder C K Kumaravel told the girl students at the function.

“Naturals will give these girls the hair cut they desire, free of cost. The donated hair will be collected and sent to Raj Impex, Chennai who is one of the country’s biggest wig makers. The wigs will be then given to 10 cancer patients who are across the country, Latha Verghis of Page 3 Salon, said.

College principal Dr.Brindha appreciated the students for their decision to donate hair. She also congratulated Kumaravel, who is also an alumnus of the college.

Women suffering from cancer greatly worry about hair loss post the chemotherapy and radiation. Of course hair will grow but in the course of the chemotherapy the patients will experience total hair loss.

A wig made of natural hair will give confidence and improve the patients self confidence and hasten treatment. We think of them as Necessity Wearers, as they do it out of necessity. We are immensely happy to see that these young students are coming forward to donate their hair. Not all would have the courage but these youngsters at PSG CAS have volunteered to bring smiles in the face of survivors.” Latha Verghis said.