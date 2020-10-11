Happykin distributes sanitary napkin in tribal village in Coimbatore district

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : HappyKin, an online start up and Social Campaign initiative by a youth of the city in association with Rotary Club of

Coimbatore Monarks donated “Sanitary napkins” to the Annaikatti Tribal Village today.

A young talent and engineering graduate M. Aswin Rajkumar, had founded “Happykin”, which deals with the sanitary napkin products educating women community to use the quality sanitary napkins.

In this lock down, global pandemic period, every women in rural areas struggle to get their quality Sanitary napkin, hence considering this Aswin, came out with an social campaign to benefit the tribal women community.

Accordingly, he, jointly with Rotary club of Coimbatore Monarks- RID3201 distributed sanitary napkins to the tribal women community in Kondana Pudur, Anaikatti and the campaign will be replicated in other tribal villages, rural panchayat in the district and extend to other districts of Tamil Nadu, a release from Aswin said.

Happy Kin was started in December 2018 and launched the April next year with an online platform selling concept, running succesfully for past 14 months.

It is launching a social program called THE HAPPYKIN INITIATIVE , aiming to create a woman empowered society through the initiative.

The vision of the initiative is to make sanitary napkins accessible to every single menstruator and empower women by de-stigmatizing menstruation and providing them with quality menstrual hygiene products, he said.

The main motto of the initiative is “Pads shouldn’t be a choice nor a taboo! It’s the basic rights a woman could hold”.This is something we believe in and motivated us to work towards making this mission possible. This is an online platform, which any one can buy through clicking the link https://happykin.in and contact us at [email protected] , Aswin said.