Harvard Affiliate Beth Israel Establishes Sadhguru Center in US for a conscious planet

Globally, there is growing acceptance of the role of human consciousness in supporting the advancement of medical science. A new initiative by Harvard Medical School affiliate Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) in Boston has taken a bold step towards pushing the boundaries of medical science to explore how raising human consciousness can augment healing and recovery.

BIDMC’s Department of Anesthesia, Critical Care and Pain Medicine has established the Sadhguru Center for a Conscious Planet with the objective of improving the health of patients and the broader community through scientific research in three connected areas of Consciousness, Cognition and Compassion.

BIDMC’s mission is to teach technologies for inner wellbeing and raise every human being to the peak of their potential. Using scientific tools, the Center’s research and ongoing clinical studies are focused on establishing the relationship between meditative practices and physiological changes.

The initiative is part of Sadhguru’s mission to establish global platforms that will raise individual human consciousness to accelerate the journey towards creating a Conscious Planet.

“This unique center will use a scientific approach to integrate medical and contemplative sciences, help identify methods to improve and enhance the physical and mental health of our patients, providers and community,” said Bala Subramaniam, MD, MPH, Director of Sadhguru Center for a Conscious Planet.