11 Mar 2020, Edition - 1702, Wednesday
Coimbatore

Hate speech at anti – CAA meetings for money to feed family: accused

Covai Post Network

March 11, 2020

Coimbatore : A video, in which a person arrested in the city Tuesday for hate speech, was seen claiming that he used to attend anti-CAA meetings for money as his family was living in poverty.

In the video, that has gone viral in the social media, Ayyavazhi Balamurugan hailing from Tirunelveli district, was heard saying that he used to criticise the Central Government and police at such meetings, for money as he was getting travelling expense, food and Rs.500, which was to feed his family.

He was arrested Tuesday morning from the city on charges of speaking against CAA, the Government, Police 22 at a meeting on February 22 in Selvapuram in the city and lodged in the Central jail here.

Balamurugan, in the video has apologised to the government, police and others, who might have hurt after hearing the speech.

