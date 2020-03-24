Heated discussion on coronavirus leads to murder in Ooty

Covai Post Network

Ooty : A heated discussion on Coronavirus and the efforts taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain its spread led to the murder of a man in a tea shop, just 50 metres away from a police station, in this tourist town Tuesday.

According to police, one Jothimani had come to consume tea at the shop, when another person, Devadas also sipping tea, started talking about closure of the shops due to Covid-19 spread.

At this Jothimani got angry and started ridiculing about the incident of clapping in the evening on Sunday after Janta Curfew, followed by

decision of lockdown till March 31, due to the decision of Narendra Modi, police said.

Irked by this, Devadas took a knife kept for cutting vegetables in the tea shop and attacked Jothimani on the neck twice, resulting in serious bleeding injuries.

On information by tea shop owner, police rushed to the spot and took the injured to the government hospital, where he was declared

brought dead.

Meanwhile, Devadas surrendered before the police station and further investigations on, they said.