Heavy rains lash Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Heavy rains lashed Coimbatore since last evening, leading to rainwater being accumulated at places like Avinashi Road flyover, Lanka Corner bridge and Railway Station Road and led to motorists suffering severely. Roads became muddy in many places due to the rain.

Rainwater stagnation was found in places such as the Vazhakkai Mandi in RS Puram, the temporary flower market in Devangar school grounds and MGR market. The public and the traders suffered greatly as a result.

The public couldn’t engage in walking due to the stagnant rainwater in the Race Course area. Due to a good Northeast monsoon this year, the ponds in Coimbatore including Narasampathy Pond, Krishnampathy Pond, Kurichi Pond, Valankulam and Muttannan Pond are overflowing.

Work is underway to rehabilitate the Puttuvikki, Singanallur and Sunnambu canal dams on the Noyyal River. Despite the heavy monsoon, the Noyal River is seen without water. Only sewage flows into a few areas.

Details of rainfall in Coimbatore:

Coimbatore Airport -112.8 mm, Annur 12 mm, Mettupalayam -23.1 mm, Singona – 15 mm, Chinnakallar-42 mm, Valparai BAP-20 mm. , Valparai taluka -18 mm. Solaiyaru-17 mm, Azhiaaru 11 mm, Sulur-37 mm, Coimbatore South-92 mm, Periyanayakanpalayam-82 mm, Agricultural University-70 mm. Total – 587.90 mm of rainfall in one day.