Heavy water discharge snaps Mettur-Edapadi road for third day

Coimbatore : With over 2.07 lakh cusec of water being discharged from two dams in Karnataka, the inflow into Mettur Dam was 1.7 lakh cusecs this morning.

The same amount of water was being released from the dam, cutting Mettur-Edapadi traffic for the third day in a row, official sources said.

The water discharge from KRS Dam was 1.2 lakh cusecs and Kabini 87,000 cusecs. to Mettur dam level stood at 120.24 ft, with available water at 93.85 TMC.

Considering the dam safety and also anticipated floods in nearby villages, the discharge from the dam was a matching 1.7 lakh cusecs.

Traffic has been stopped at old road bridges in Pallipalayam in Namakkal district, even as a bridge totally submerged in Tirupur due to overflowing of the Noyyal river, they said.

With heavy inflow into Azhiyar dam in Pollachi in the district, 20,000 cusecs of water was being