Radhakrishnan D

Udhagamandalam: With focus on enhancing awareness among motorists,particularly

tourists about the need to exercise caution while on the roads of this vacation destination,a rally was organised here on Tuesday.

52 two wheelers and 32 cars participated in the rally which was flagged off at the Tribal Cultural Centre here by the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya.

Pointing out that the Road safety observance which hitherto used to last a week has been extended to a month from this year,Ms.Divya said that, it was the 32nd in the series

and the slogan for the year was, “Road safety-Life safety”.

Pointing out that the hill station was attracting a large number of tourists,she said that they should remain conscious of the road

rules.She lamented that last year 14 persons had lost their lives in 152 accidents which occurred here.

Wearing helmets is as important as wearing masks to keep Corona at bay.Helmets and seat belts can help save lives.

Among those present were the Regional Transport Officer Mr.Thiagarajan and Deputy Superintendent of Police Mr.Mageshwaran.