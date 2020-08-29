“Helping women is inspiration,” : Humanitarian Salbi

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : “When a woman shares her story she becomes a candle to other women and tells her you are not alone let us move out of.the darkness together,” this is an important message given by Iraqi born humanitarian, Zainab Salbi.

According to her the secret sauce to helping women is “Inspiration” and she definitely is the epitome of it, Salbi said during a virtual session organised by FICCI-FLO, as part of its event called “Eminent Women Series” today.

In these current challenging times, embracing the new normal of virtual sessions FICCI FLO has been conducting the conversation where women public figures share their story of success against all odds and it chose Salbi for the fourth part.

Salbi’s concern over economic injustice reflected in her words and according to her, giving money to the poor alone will not lift them up but we should listen to their problems truly especially of the women.

The conversation, organised by Coimbatore chapter of FLO, concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Jayanti Dalmia, Vice-President, FICCI FLO.

The session was facilitated by Flo Coimbatore Chapter introducing the guest along with other members of the FICCI FLO organisation was Preethika Balaji, Chairperson, FLO Coimbatore Chapter.